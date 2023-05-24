Scopa to recall De Ruyter for further questioning on Eskom corruption claims

Parliament’s finance watchdog says it needs to call at least six more witnesses to test Andre De Ruyter’s corruption claims before it can decide whether to initiate an inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it’s not done hearing from former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, about corruption at the power utility.

It also wants to hear from Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)’s executive director, Busi Mavuso, about the covert intelligence operation at Eskom, paid for by her organisation.

On Wednesday, Scopa discussed extending its list of witnesses in response to De Ruyter’s corruption claims, first made in a February television interview, and more recently published in his book.

It says it will be calling De Ruyter back to face further questioning.

Top of the list is the Hawks investigator who was allegedly snubbed by De Ruyter.

MPs say they also need to hear more from De Ruyter himself.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Veronica Mente: "He became an accomplice to crime, according to what he says. And we don’t know the depth of him being involved in the very same malfeasance he’s pointing at other people’s direction."

BLSA’s Mavuso, who is also a former Eskom board member, is also in the committee’s sights for her connection to an off-the-books corruption investigation.

"It does seem some knew about it, and some didn’t and she is in the category of those who were privy to the work of the intelligence gathering."

Other witnesses that Scopa would like to hear from include the director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, and Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.