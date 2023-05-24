Scopa eyes more witnesses before deciding on inquiry into De Ruyter claims

It’s been almost a month since former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter appeared before the committee to be questioned on claims first made in a television interview in February.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it wants to call more witnesses before deciding on whether to initiate an inquiry into the corruption allegations made by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

It’s been almost a month since De Ruyter appeared before the committee to be questioned on claims first made in a television interview in February.

Since then, De Ruyter has gone on to publish a book on his three-year tenure at Eskom.

ALSO READ:

• ‘Know-it-all’ De Ruyter is on a fruitless ‘egotistical trip’ – Gordhan

• Gordhan: De Ruyter has let himself, Eskom & this country down very badly

• De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana

• De Ruyter says he wasn't ordered by a politician to allow corruption at Eskom

• Corruption at Eskom probably at more than R1bn a month, De Ruyter tells Scopa

On Wednesday, Scopa said it would be premature to agree to an inquiry until it had called others named in testimony so far.

The call for an inquiry into De Ruyter’s widespread corruption allegations was first made by the African National Congress (ANC)’s Bheki Hadebe.

But on Wednesday, Scopa MPs were unanimous that they needed to probe further before deciding on the way forward.

This includes questioning Hawks investigator Jaap Burger, to whom De Ruyter refused to speak after his interview with eNCA.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa: "My sense is that we need a physical meeting with General Burger given the extent to which he’s the point of convergence of all these interactions, whether it’s from Mr De Ruyter’s side, the national commissioner of police, the minister or police, minister of public enterprises, he’s a common denominator.

Scopa is still to hear from national security advisor, Sydney Mufamadi, on Friday, after which it will refine a list of witnesses it says still need to appear before it.