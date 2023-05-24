NPA says it doesn't have skills, legal powers to probe state capture adequately

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi and officials from the NPA briefed Parliament’s select committee on security and justice on its annual performance plan.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it doesn’t have the skills nor the legal powers to investigate state capture adequately.

The NPA also said its Investigating Directorate (ID) did not have the facilities to conduct these complex investigations into complex financial crimes that were the focus of the state capture commission.

Last year, Batohi said the Investigating Directorate should be made permanent to ensure stability.

This would require a legislative amendment to give it greater investigative powers.

The NPA’s Anton du Plessis told the select committee on Wednesday that this capacity was still standing in their way of investigating state capture.

“A key component of this capacity relates to skills that the ID cannot currently bring in because the legislation needs to be amended. It’s not just about permanence it’s also about the additional capacity that the ID will need, in particular criminal investigative powers.”

Batohi added that a lot of work was happening to ensure that the NPA was a “cutting edge” organisation.

She said the directorate had over 90 continuing cases involving over 200 people, including current and former ministers.