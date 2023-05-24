NPA confirms Magudumana's bid to challenge her arrest to be heard on Friday

Nandipha Magudumana’s attorney, Machini Motloung, filed papers in the high court last week, claiming that police forcefully abducted her following her arrest and deported her from Tanzania last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the urgent application by Dr Nandipha Magudumana to declare her arrest and detention unlawful will be heard in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Magudumana was arrested together with Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, and a Mozambican national in Arusha, Tanzania, on 7 April.

Her matter was meant to be heard on Thursday but NPA spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhaga, said that the matter would now be heard on Friday.

"I can confirm that the urgent application launched by Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the Free State High Court against the director of public prosecutions, the minister of police, the magistrate hearing the matter, as well as correctional services, will be heard on the 26th of May, Friday, at 10AM or soon thereafter as counsel may be heard."