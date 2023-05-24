No more money be transferred to SA Tourism, orders Parly tourism committee

The committee said that it would be 'irresponsible' to transfer funds to the tourism promotion agency until there is stability.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Tourism has ordered the department not to transfer any more money to SA Tourism until the organisation has been stabilised.

It also plans to ask the National Assembly (NA) to override Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille's choice of board members, in particular the chairperson, former Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament (MP) Tim Harris.

The committee on Wednesday bumped heads with de Lille over the running of the tourism promotion agency, saying she was being led by Harris, whom MPs believe is professionally conflicted for the job.

De Lille appointed a three-member board in April after the previous board was dissolved over a controversial plan to enter a R900 million sponsorship deal with the English Premiership League team, Tottenham Hotspur.

Parliament’s Tourism Committee believes Harris’s day job as a partner in a global government advisory firm is in direct conflict with the work of SA Tourism.

De Lille has promised to investigate if the complaint is put in writing.

But committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala was having none of it.

She ordered that a list of Harris’s business interests be sent to the committee for it to make its own assessment.



Mahambehlala also ordered that no more money be transferred to SA Tourism.

“It would be irresponsible for us to say and concede the Department of Tourism makes such transfers to this particular entity.”

The committee was, however, informed that over R550 million had already been transferred to SA Tourism two weeks ago from the new budget.