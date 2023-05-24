Modise acknowledges SA-Russia ties amid arms deal allegations row

Opposition members of Parliament questioned the docking of the Lady R in December and whether any weapons were loaded for Russia as alleged by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Defence Thandi Modise described the reaction to the docking of the Russian vessel near Cape Town as a "spectacle".

Modise also said South Africa has a historical relationship with the country and couldn't be expected to "jettison" or abandon it.

The minister was responding to the debate about her department's budget in the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday.

During the session, opposition members of Parliament (MPs) questioned the docking of the Lady R in December and whether any weapons were loaded, and called for Modise to release information about the cargo if she had nothing to hide.

But Modise denied any weapons were loaded, saying the country couldn’t be expected to end relations with Russia.

“Now, maybe we must be advised whether we must jettison every relationship that we have, and maybe you must also tell us whether the 40 members of defence secretariat and military who are on their way to the US must stopped - because then you are going to tell us we are also sucking up to the US.”

She urged members to wait for the findings of the inquiry into the ship’s docking announced by the president.