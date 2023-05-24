Makhura denies making decision to cut ties with Life Esidimeni

Former Gauteng Premier David Makhura is answering to accusations that the premier's budget committee ordered the health department to cut some costs in the cash-strapped portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Premier David Makhura has denied claims he made the catastrophic decision to cut ties with the Life Esidimeni facility, leading to the death of 144 mental health patients in the province.

This includes the cancellation of the long-standing contract with the private psychiatric hospital.

At the time, Makhura chaired the budget committee, while Finance MEC Barbara Creecy was a key member of it.

While Makhura admits their cost-containment measures were taken to get the department's finances under control, he denied the decision was at the discretion of the premier's budget committee.

"Outside implementing those cost containment measures by everybody, there was no PBC decision to deal with cutting costs from any department. The PBC would be in no position to take a decision on a contract. It is not something the PBC has authority on."