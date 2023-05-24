Magudumana's deportation from Tanzania to come under scrutiny in court challenge

Last week, Magudumana’s attorney, Machini Motloung, submitted an urgent application to the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, claiming police forcefully abducted and deported her to South Africa from Tanzania without following due processes.

JOHANNESBURG - Doctor Nandipha Magudumana’s argument that her arrest and subsequent detention is unlawful has forced the State into a corner over her deportation from Tanzania to South Africa.

Magudumana was arrested together with Facebook Rapist, Thabo Bester, and a Mozambican national in Arusha, Tanzania, on 7 April.

According to the Tanzanian immigration act of 1995, the deportation process would entail a person being arrested by Tanzanian authorities and convicted in the country prior to being deported.

But there are provisions within the act that allows the minister of home affairs in Tanzania to bypass this process.

Legal analyst Melusi Xulu explains: "If you are a prohibited immigrant, if you are in the country unlawfully or if the minister is of the opinion that your continued presence will bring danger to peace or good order in the country, then you are deported."

It remains unclear whether this order was granted in terms of Magudumana’s deportation but it will be a crucial aspect argued on Friday when her case is heard in the high court.