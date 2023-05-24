Load shedding sees Gerhard Ackerman's sexual assault case postponed to July

Ackerman who was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder, exploitation of minors, and distribution of child porn returned to court Wednesday on a different matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra Magistrates Court heard minutes of Gerhard Ackerman’s ongoing sexual assault trial, before postponing it for over a month due to load shedding.

Ackerman, who was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder, exploitation of minors, and distribution of child porn, returned to court Wednesday on a different matter.

This is linked to his alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy at the Morningside Country Club in August 2018.

Last month, Ackerman was convicted of crimes committed in a child sex ring that he ran with now-deceased human rights lawyer and acting judge, Paul Kennedy.

While the State has secured a conviction in his rape and sex trafficking matter in the Johannesburg High Court, this case, which is being heard in the Alexandra Magistrates Court, continues to be delayed.

On Wednesday, the magistrate’s court only heard Ackerman’s matter after over two hours of processing other postponements.

The State called the commanding officer of the sexual offences unit in Alexandra, William Chauke.

He told the court that he arrested Ackerman after the complaints against him, but just as the defence was about to begin cross-examination, the court was informed of imminent load shedding.

As a result, the trial has been postponed to July for further hearing.