Hammanskraal ward councillor suspects cholera death toll could be over 20

However, no new cholera cases have been detected in Hammanskraal and the latest death toll stands at 15.

JOHANNESBRUG - Hammanskraal ward councillor Adam Mashapa said that it's likely that more than 20 people died due to the cholera outbreak in the area.

However, latest figures put the toll at 15 and there's no verification of further deaths.

The town, north of Pretoria, has been riddled with poor sanitation and water issues for years, becoming a hub for the bacterial disease to spread.

The City of Tshwane said the running water in the community was tested and no cholera was detected.

READ MORE:

The Department of Social Development and Department of Health are said to be on the ground, educating communities about preventative measures amid the cholera outbreak.

But councillor Mashapa said communities don't have enough running water to even practice hygiene protocols.

“There are some water tankers in the informal settlements and there is some water tankers in the formalised area," he said.

"In the formalised area, each and every ward was given six [water tankers], which was not enough, but in the informal settlements, the water tankers are enough because we do have some JoJo tanks.”