EFF disrupts Tshwane council meeting, wants Hammanskraal water crisis resolved

EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu entered the council carrying a bottle of tap water from Hammanskraal, saying that if the council meeting was to continue, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana needed to drink the water first.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors in Tshwane have disrupted Wednesday’s council meeting, vowing that it will not go ahead until the Hammanskraal water crisis is resolved.

Peter Sutton, Tshwane MMC for Finance, will today be delivering the 2023/24 budget speech for the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.



Sutton is also expected to brief council on plans and the budget to respond to the Hammanskraal water crisis.

Tshwane Finance MMC Peter Sutton is due to give the capital city’s budget speech for the 2023/24 financial year.

Sutton is also expected to brief council on the city’s response to the Hammanskraal water crisis where at least 17 people have died from a recent cholera outbreak.

“Drink the water and see if you will wake up tomorrow,” he said.





Ramabodu said that if Wednesday’s council meeting was to continue, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana needed to drink the water first.

“So, drink that water and let’s see if indeed the water of Hammanskraal is clean. We have brought you water, we can drink it with you, and we must get sick both of us because you have said the water of Hammanskraal is clean."

Eyewitness News understands that the Tshwane municipality is planning on relocating funds towards the R2.5 billion upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

Council has adjourned for a caucus break.