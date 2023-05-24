Director, accountant found guilty of R16m Sars fraud

Hawks investigations revealed that Ndileka Mfunda - a former Sars accountant, submitted false claims to the revenue service between 2009 and 2014.

CAPE TOWN - The Thembalethu Regional Court in George has found a company, its director, and an accountant guilty of defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of R16-million.

It's believed that former Sars accountant Ndileka Mfunda was hired as a consultant for 'Major General CC' - a company owned by former African National Congress regional secretary for the Southern Cape Mzwanele Major Sokopo.

Investigations revealed that Mfunda submitted false claims to Sars between 2009 and 2014.

The company had filed tax returns on behalf of the Bitou, Oudtshoorn, and Ventersdorp municipalities.

Western Cape Hawks’ spokesperson Zinzi Hani said, in turn, the company "earned" 25% of all amounts the municipalities had saved.

Hani said the investigation also revealed that Mfunda and Sokopo submitted false tax returns in their personal capacity.

"The company was subjected to a tax auditing process where discrepancies were detected. SARS reported the matter to the Hawks for probing which culminated in their arrest."

Sentencing procedures are expected to take place on 12 July.