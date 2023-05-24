Despite inflation easing in April, some food prices remain high, says Stats SA

Dairy products, including milk, eggs and cheese, reported the largest rise in 14 years, while vegetables also cost significantly more than they did a year ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that some food prices remain red-hot despite inflation easing to an eleven-month low of 6.8% in April.

It released the latest inflation data on Wednesday.

Stats SA's Patrick Kelly explained: "Products pushing the rate higher include onions (up 52.8%), carrots (up 29.8%), peppers (up 25.0%) and potatoes (up 24.4%).

Kellys said that the annual inflation for non-alcoholic beverages increased by a tenth in April.

"Instant coffee rises rose by 14.8% and ground coffee or beans by 17.8%. Coffee is part of the non-alcoholic beverages index which increased by 10.4% in the year to April - the highest rate since January 2010."