Cold front to bring heavy rain to Western Cape, parts of Northern Cape

CAPE TOWN - A cold front set to hit the Western Cape on Wednesday evening will bring heavy rainfall to the province.

The South African Weather Service has also warned of very cold temperatures for the region.



Cape Town weather forecaster, Samkelo Magwala, said that some parts of the Northern Cape will also be affected by the cold weather.

"The rainfall is expected to be heavy, about 30mm to 40mm of rain is possible over the mountainous areas of the Cape metro and the western parts of the Cape Winelands."

In Gauteng, forecaster, Mbavhi Maliage, said that no rainfall was expected for the province over the next few days.

"We are expecting our temperatures to be a little cooler going into the weekend, mainly on Saturday, where temperatures will cool down into the early twenties, between 20 and 23 degrees on Saturday. We're still not expecting any rain up until Saturday, but just cooler conditions as the cold air does start affecting us on Saturday."