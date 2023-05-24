City Power outlines plans to reduce impact of power cuts in JHB ahead of winter

It said that it would be implementing measures to curtail electricity usage instead of cutting power to residents completely.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has outlined its plans to reduce the impact of load shedding on residents ahead of the winter season.

The utility was briefing the media at its headquarters in Booysens, Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

It said that it would be implementing measures to curtail electricity usage instead of cutting power to residents completely.

There’s some good news on the cards for City Power customers as the utility attempts to reduce load shedding in the city.

Among its plans is to continue its rollout of smart meters that will enable the utility to monitor electricity use.

These metres will notify residents when to refrain from using appliances such as stoves and geysers when load shedding is under way.

It will also allow residents to keep their lights, as well as Wifi and television sets, on during load shedding.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashavha explained: "Instead of you having everything on, the customer will have to regulate on their side. The customer has the choice to make the decision of what I am able to give up at this point in time."

This is one of 10 programmes the utility has in place that are expected to be rolled out next month.