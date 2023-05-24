City Power hopes its new plans will reduce cable theft, infrastructure vandalism

The utility on Wednesday briefed the media on its programmes to reduce the impact of load shedding on residents.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power hopes its new power-saving plans will reduce the levels of crime and vandalism in the city.

It plans on installing solar-powered street lights that will operate even during load shedding.

On top of this, the utility said that having substations operational during load shedding would reduce the theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

City Power said that it had seen an increase in cases of cable theft during the implementation of higher stages of load shedding.

Board chairperson Bonolo Ramokhele: "There is also a lot of cable theft and vandalism that also causes the power outages. So, for example, you’ll put in a cable in front of a suburb or township. You give it a few days and there might be people who come to dig it up and sell it."