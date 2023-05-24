Cholera outbreak: Death toll rises to 17, GP Health Dept confirms

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that 67 patients were admitted due to gastrointestinal infection.

JOHANNESBURG – The death toll due to the cholera outbreak is at 17 – up from 15 deaths.

The Gauteng Department of Health provided an update on Wednesday morning.

Moreover, said the department, there are 29 laboratory-confirmed cholera cases in the province.

The Jubilee District Hospital has seen at least 165 patients, including 18 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.

“Currently 67 patients are admitted due to gastrointestinal infection,” the Gauteng Department of Health.

“The department continues to urge people to ensure proper hand-hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet.”