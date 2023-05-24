Batohi: NPA must address use of delay tactics by accused in high-profile cases

National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had no choice but to address the challenge of delay or 'Stalingrad tactics' used by high-profile persons facing prosecution.

She said that the delays in many cases were becoming a problem and had to be dealt with by NPA.

Batohi said that the NPA’s Investigating Directorate has almost 100 cases involving over 200 people, including former ministers.

She briefed Parliament’s select committee on security and justice on Wednesday on the NPA’s annual performance plan.

The NPA said that it was making major inroads when it came to prosecuting high-profile cases despite challenges.

Batohi told Parliament that one challenge was the use of delay tactics by individuals in high-profile cases.

"Besides those challenges in the criminal justice system, we have to deal with the so-called Stalingrad tactics that are employed by many accused persons to ensure that their cases are never really adjudicated upon and the delay tactic is regarded as a strategy to ensure that people are not held accountable."

The NPA and Batohi also highlighted the need for a permanent Investigating Directorate to investigate state capture cases, but this required legislative amendments.