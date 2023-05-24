African refugees in Bellville say they feel unsafe in SA

Hundreds of African refugees have been living in tents that were erected in Bellville and Wingfield since the start of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

CAPE TOWN - As the country prepares to mark Africa Day on Thursday, a large group of African refugees in Bellville said they don't feel safe in South Africa anymore.

Hundreds of African refugees have been living in tents that were erected in Bellville and Wingfield since the start of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

They were part of a group that staged a protest outside the United Nations High Commission for Refugees office in Cape Town in 2019.

They have refused to be reintegrated into local communities or be sent back to their home countries. Instead, they are demanding to be resettled in other countries.

READ: Home Affairs re-opens Cape Town's refugee reception office

The refugees at paint city in Bellville told Eyewitness News that they thought arriving in South Africa and away from their war-torn countries would ensure a safer life for them.

However, refugee leader Caroline Shemi said this had not been the case.

Shemi claimed to have been a victim of violent crime in Cape Town townships.

"I'm one of those victims that we saw there, house burning, getting raped in front of your husband, doing different things. I will never be surprised, and I will never be ashamed to say what happened to me."

She said this was not the life they came to South Africa for.