Unions reject Eskom's revised wage offer

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is in for a tough time at the centralised bargaining forum as three unions have rejected its revised wage offer of 4.5%.

The power utility is locked in closed-door talks with Solidarity, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), who all want double-digit wage increases for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Eskom briefly broke the stalemate at the start of the third and final round of negotiations on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the wage negotiations have told Eyewitness News that NUM has lowered its wage demands from 12% down to 11%.

This is the second revision down by the power utility's largest union, which started negotiations at a high of 15%.

Numsa is also believed to have come down to 12% from 15%.

Solidarity has not moved from its calls for an increase of CPI plus 3%, totalling 10.1%.

Solidarity's demands for a 5% increase on housing allowance also still stands.

While the unions are not ready to sign the latest wage offer, they've all accepted a proposal for it to be a one-year agreement.

The negotiations come at a time when the power utility is trying to avert the unprecedented stage 8 load shedding during the winter season.