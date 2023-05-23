Tshwane's political instability responsible for water crisis, says Mahlobo

The residents of Hammanskraal have been issued a health warning since the area has had at least 15 people die from cholera.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo said political instability in the Tshwane municipality has contributed to the water crisis in the city.

The municipality has issued a health warning to Hammanskraal residents warning them to refrain from drinking the tap water.

Hammanskraal has seen a cholera outbreak with at least 15 people having succumbed to the disease so far.

David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister of Health and Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health - holding a media briefing at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal.

Mahlobo said the numerous changes in Tshwane’s executive government maked it difficult to create and implement intergovernmental plans to deal with the issue of water contamination.

"You know that there is issues of coalition governance, a very kind of a new feature in South Africa, very unstable. I was telling Themba (Themba Fosi, Tshwane MMC for Utilities and Operations) this morning that it is very dangerous to work with you because, I don’t know whether tomorrow we'll wake up and whether you will still be the MMC for Infrastructure. They change like chairs, that's what is happening, and it creates instability."

Mahlobo said national government has intervened on many occasions in Tshwane.

He added that it’s even taken action against Tshwane by declaring it a failing water service authority.

The capital city has on numerous occasions failed to implement a national government plan to limit water contamination in its systems - said Mahlobo.

"Because of our experience in Tshwane, in terms of institutional instability, we will want that plan agreed with the current leadership of Tshwane that it becomes a court order in terms of declaration so that whoever comes in, if they do this merry goes around in terms of their chairs, nobody can be in a position to say no no no we are not binded by that particular plan."

