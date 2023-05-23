Tshwane: Marikana settlement residents refuse eviction despite massive fire

It is alleged that the local Policing Forum had a planned eviction in the Marikana area.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents have refused to be evicted from their homes despite a massive fire in the area.

Police responded to reports of a possible explosion and massive fire along West Road in Centurion.

It is understood that the local community policing forum had planned the eviction of residents from the Marikana settlement for Tuesday.

However, no further details are available.

Tshwane Emergency Service's Charles Mabaso.

“It is alleged in fact that the people who are being evicted burned their belongings. The fire is under control, nothing is in danger, but emergency services are standing by to intervene.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown.