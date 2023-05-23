Tourism committee MPs fume over De Lille response to SAT paying for NY junket

SA Tourism (SAT) invited three MPs to attend a Freedom Day event in New York last month but Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille refused to approve the expenditure of over half a million rand.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament’s tourism committee are fuming at what they perceive to be suggestions that MPs expected SA Tourism (SAT) to pay for an overseas junket.

SA Tourism invited three MPs to attend a Freedom Day event in New York last month.

But Minister Patricia de Lille refused to approve the expenditure of over half a million rand.

On Tuesday, some MPs lashed out at De Lille’s response to the media on the matter, with one even demanding an apology from her.

SA Tourism says it invited three MPs to New York to witness an international marketing event, firsthand.

But Minister Patricia de Lille says she couldn’t condone the expenditure and that Parliament has its own procedures for invitations like this.

"There’s nowhere in the budget of SAT where there’s provision in the budget for SAT to pay for members of Parliament to go on any trip."

But tourism committee chairperson, Tandi Mahambehlala, says there was never an expectation from MPs that SAT should pay.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Matshidiso Gomba says De Lille’s public comments have been damaging.

"For the fact that this impacted negatively on the portfolio committee and the dignity of the members, she really needs to apologise. Our names are dented because of her statement."

But the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Manny de Freitas, who was nominated to go on the trip, congratulated De Lille for putting a stop to it.