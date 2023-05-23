Thabo Bester: G4S employee wants bail so he can prepare for disciplinary hearing

Buti Masukela and four other former G4S employees, who face the same charges, have been applying for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The attorney for G4S employee Buti Masukela, who is accused of assisting Thabo Bester escape from prison, claims he should be granted bail as he needs to prepare for his disciplinary hearing.

Masukela remains an employee of G4S pending a disciplinary hearing with G4S set down for Wednesday.

His attorney, Masilo Koenane, said that he should be granted bail so he can prepare for his hearing.

"He says I should say to this court that he has a pending matter of a disciplinary hearing which will need him to prepare thoroughly. He says he will indeed come and appear before this honourable court."