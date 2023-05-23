SIU says it's recovered just over R71m linked to TERS fraud

Some companies had fraudulently claimed money from the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), which was set up by the government to buffer the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recovered just over R71 million since it began with its TERS fraud investigations in 2021.

Some companies that paid money directly to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) include the South African Airways Technical and the RH Matjahabeng Hospital, a private hospital in the Free State.



The hospital paid back more than R488,000.

The investigative body also obtained signed acknowledgments of debt of close to R100 million from companies who agreed to pay back the TERS money they received, fraudulently.

"The SIU investigation revealed that the hospital was not supposed to have applied and received TERS funds as their operations were not affected by COVID-19. The hospital management confirmed that it unduly received the funds and agreed to pay back the money to the SIU,” said SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago.

