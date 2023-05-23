Seven suspected Eastern Cape rhino poachers to appear in court

Five suspects were arrested on Saturday after police found them in possession of R100,000 worth of stolen items in their car, while the other two were arrested in a house in Mthatha.

EAST LONDON - Seven suspected rhino poachers in Eastern Cape are set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police pounced on five suspects who were driving in the direction of Tarkastad over the weekend.

Officers uncovered stolen items amounting to about R100,000 while searching their car.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the occupants was wanted for a rhino poaching incident in the Western Cape.

The investigation also led a specialised team to a house in Mthatha.

They arrested two suspects there who escaped from the Makhanda correctional facility in 2022.

“Intelligence information led police to a vehicle that was travelling on the R61 on Saturday afternoon, which was stopped and searched about 2 kilometres outside Komani,” said the police’s Majola Nkohli.