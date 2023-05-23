SAHRC concerned about Hammanskraal water problems after releasing report on it

The Pretoria north region has experienced a cholera outbreak. So far, 15 people have died from the bacterial disease.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it’s concerning that the Hammanskraal area was facing the same issues four years after it released a report on the poor water quality in the area.

In a statement, the commission said that it visited the area on Tuesday to get an update on government’s efforts to improve the water quality in Hammanskraal.

Meanwhile, ActionSA in Tshwane has lodged a complaint with the commission and the Public Protector over former Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams and his handling of the upgrades to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

"Appreciating that this has been a persistent issue for almost two decades, we will not be surprised if these Chapter 9 investigations uncover that other city mayors and city officials have been complicit in the precipitous decline in water access and quality in Hammanskraal and its surrounds," said ActionSA regional spokesperson, Thabang Sebotsane.