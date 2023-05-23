Releasing accused in Thabo Bester case may lead to public disorder, says State

The bail application for the five former G4S officials arrested in connection with assisting Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, escape from prison has been rolled over to Wednesday.

The attorneys of Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen presented their final arguments in respect of their clients’ bid for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

And while they believe it is within the interest of justice that they are granted bail, the State is of a different opinion.

The State has poked holes in the closing arguments by attorneys representing the five former G4S employees.

Despite the defence teams arguing that their clients were not flight risks and that they had no intention of interfering with witnesses should they be granted bail, the State stuck to its guns in opposing this.

Re-emphasising the fears of an investigating officer who testified in their bail application, State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko said that the release of the accused could spark mob justice.

"The shock and outrage of the community at large may lead to public disorder."

Matlhoko said that the court should also bear in mind the message sent to the public, should the accused be granted bail.

"The release of the applicants on bail will undermine and jeopardise the public confidence in the criminal justice system."

The bail application resumes on Wednesday.