Power cuts & extended outages make living in Macassar 'unbearable' - residents

CAPE TOWN - Amid escalated load shedding this year, Macassar and surrounding areas have been described as some of the darkest places to live.

Residents there are directly supplied by Eskom and do not get the load shedding protection offered by the City of Cape Town to its electricity customers.

Ward councillor, Peter Helfrich, adds that the areas are also plagued by power outages caused by failing Eskom infrastructure and the utility's failure to protect infrastructure from vandals.

Helfrich said that in the latest incident earlier this month, a substation was vandalised by criminals.

He said that it was extremely worrying that it was not protected by security officers.

The only cable supplying the ward with power has also failed numerous times over the last 12 months, leaving residents in darkness sometimes for days on end.

Resident, Felicity Solomons, said that living in Macassar had become unbearable.

"Our kids have to suffer because they can't do their homework, our businesses are closing down and people have to go into the dark to work, come back into the dark. The babies can't even drink a bottle or anything."

The ward councillor has now written to the president, pleading with him to intervene.