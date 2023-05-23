Opposition parties call on Modise to release cargo manifest of 'Lady R'

They say if the country has nothing to hide, details of the cargo on the vessel which docked in Simon's Town in December should be made public.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties are calling on Defence Minister Thandi Modise to release the cargo manifest of the Russian vessel, the Lady R.

MPs were debating Modise’s defence budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this month that an inquiry would be established to get to the bottom of the Lady R docking and whether any weapons were loaded.

But MPs have still called for more transparency.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Sarel Marais: "With the 2019 and 2020 import permits with Russia ammunition still valid, something was loaded onto the Lady R. Was it ammunition? If not, release the vessel's cargo manifest to confirm this."

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)’s Steve Swarts: "The question is what was loaded on and off the ship during the midnight hours. If it was innocent, release the cargo manifest."

Modise reiterated that they loaded nothing on the vessel.

She said that the country’s relationship with Russia was historical and predated the docking of the vessel.