NICD orders lab staff to test patients for cholera if any symptoms present

National Institute for Communicable Diseases has advised laboratory employees to test patients if they notice a single symptom.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has ordered all laboratory employees to test patients for cholera if they present a single symptom of the disease.

The institute was speaking at a briefing hosted by the Health Department on the measures needed to curb the current outbreak in country.

So far, 15 people have died due to cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, after cases started flaring up in the area in the past week.

The community has been riddled with bad sanitation and poor quality of water for many years, making residents concerned in the wake of the fatalities in infections.

The NICD's Juno Thomas said that strict measures would be followed.

"Lab staff throughout the NHLS (National Health Laboratory Service) have been advised to be on high alert and in fact, several of the cases of confirmed cholera to date have been detected by astute laboratory staff and were not regarded as suspected cholera by the clinicians and would have otherwise been missed."