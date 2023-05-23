Negligence class action lawsuit against Saps yet to proceed

The lawsuit, brought on by Gun Free South Africa, stemmed from over 2,000 illegal firearms being distributed by two senior police members between 2007 to 2015 to gang leaders in the Cape Flats

CAPE TOWN - The class action lawsuit against the South African Police Service (Saps) for negligence, as a result of illegal guns being distributed to gangs in the Cape Flats, is yet to proceed.

The matter, brought by Gun Free South Africa (GFSA), centred around two former senior police members, colonel Christiaan Prinsloo and colonel David Naidoo.

The officers were convicted for stealing and distributing more than 2,000 firearms, due to be destroyed in police storage, to gang leaders in the Cape Flats between 2007 and 2015.

GFSA lodged the class action on behalf of nine Cape Town families of children and relatives who were killed or injured by "Prinsloo guns".

However, the senior associate at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa, Laura Macfarlane, said GFSA was still waiting for the court to give them the go ahead for the matter to proceed.

"Before you launch a class action, you have to ask the court if you can do it, which is called the certification application. So, that has been issued at court and it has been served on all the various respondents. We are now waiting on their response to that certification application."

Macfarlane said the class action could only proceed once the court found in favour of GFSA and other respondents in the application.

She said although class action cases were relatively new to South Africa, there were significant cases that set the ball rolling.

"Many class actions end up settling with the private party. We haven't had any indication on that account from the state but that's why there's not a lot of judgements on the final stages of class actions."

Macfarlane said GFSA's legal team was fairly confident that the matter would go ahead.

