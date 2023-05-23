Magistrate questions whether former G4S CCTV technician Lipholo can afford bail

Teboho Lipholo and four other former G4S employees accused of assisting Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison are back in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Conflicting claims about whether former G4S CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo can afford to pay for bail have been questioned by the magistrate presiding over his bail application.

Lipholo claims he can afford R5,000 bail, a much higher amount than the rest of his co-accused can afford.

Lipholo stands accused of switching off the camera’s in the Broadway section of the Mangaung Correctional Centre, which allowed Bester to walk free while disguised in a G4S uniform.

Other than Thabo Bester, Teboho Lipholo, is the only accused in the case with a previous conviction.

Lipholo was convicted of stock theft in 2017.

But this is nothing compared to what he’s charged with in relation to Bester’s escape.

Lipholo stands accused of pocketing R40,000 in his role in aiding Bester's escape.

Lipholo’s attorney, Tshotlego Makamedi, said that in order for Lipholo to come up with the R5,000 he was willing to pay for bail, he had to sell one of his three cows.

"They had to sell a cow so they are left with two. That’s the kind of business that he is currently doing because, as we had indicated, the last time he was employed was on April 10 2023 and since then he has never got any salary whatsoever."

In total, Lipholo faces 10 charges related to fraud, corruption, violation of a body, arson, aiding an inmate to escape and defeating the ends of justice.