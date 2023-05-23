LPC’s contempt of court matter against Teffo delayed after he changes lawyers

Malesela Teffo, who is a former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, was struck off the roll of advocates in September amid complaints of fraud and corruption, misappropriation of funds and assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The Legal Practice Council (LPC)’s contempt of court application against disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo has been delayed in the Pretoria High Court after he changed lawyers.

The high court was meant to hear the application on Tuesday, but Teffo’s lawyers have requested a postponement, saying they were only appointed on Monday.



The LPC has taken Teffo to court on an urgent basis for continuing to practice as a lawyer despite being disbarred.

Teffo made his way into the Pretoria High Court with a full team of lawyers, ready to represent him in his contempt of court matter.

On behalf of Teffo, Advocate Gift Shakoane told the court that they were only appointed on Tuesday and had not been able to file an answering affidavit.

While the lawyers for the Legal Practice Council were opposed to a postponement, Judge Hashila Kooverjie was not willing to hear their informal submissions without written submissions.

Despite the LPC reminding the court of the urgency of the matter and highlighting that Teffo was served two weeks ago, Judge Hashila Kooverjie ruled that his new legal team be given a further five days to file their papers and for the deputy judge president to issue a new date for the matter to be heard.

Despite his appearances in the Senzo Meyiwa trial last week, fully robed, Teffo remains struck off the roll of advocates and cannot present himself before a court as a lawyer.