Lesufi reiterates his commitment to tackling youth unemployment in Gauteng

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was responding to Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader, Solly Msimanga, who criticised the Gauteng government's pledge to create jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reiterated his commitment to tackling youth unemployment in the province.

He was responding to Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader, Solly Msimanga, who criticised the Gauteng government's pledge to create jobs.

Lesufi briefed members of the provincial legislature on the work done by the provincial government since the start of the financial year.

After being scrutinised over the high unemployment rate in the province, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi denounced the opposition's ploy to degrade the work done by the provincial government.

"Last month alone we recruited and trained 6,000 people to protect us in Gauteng, and we are going to recruit 6,000 young people to be trained as solar technicians."

Lesufi said more young people would be employed in the coming months to serve in various government departments.

"Every month until the month of July, we will be recruiting 6,000 young people. That's the type of service we want to do to ensure young people have opportunities."

He said that the provincial government had met some of its targets with regard to job creation and crime prevention.