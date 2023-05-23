Legal Practice Council wants disbarred Teffo given a suspended prison sentence

Malesela Teffo, who is a former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was struck off the roll of advocates in September last year. However, he has allegedly continued practicing despite the court order against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Legal Practice Council (LPC) wants the Pretoria High Court to hand disbarred advocate, Malesela Teffo, a suspended prison sentence for continuing to practice as a lawyer.

The high court was due to hear the LPC’s urgent contempt of court application against Teffo on Tuesday but that could not proceed.

Teffo, who is a former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was struck off the roll of advocates in September last year.

However, he has allegedly continued practicing despite the court order against him.

When Teffo was struck off the roll of advocates, the Legal Practice Council presented complaints against him ranging from fraud and corruption to misappropriation of funds and assault.

However, since the Pretoria High Court stripped him of his lawyer status, Teffo has continued to present himself in court, fully robed.

Last week, the presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial had him removed from the courtroom, as he insisted on addressing him despite not having a brief from any of the accused.

Lawyer for the LPC, Thipe Motlhe, said that they wanted the court to impose jail time if he continued to practice.

"We want a committal of imprisonment for a year but it must be suspended in case Teffo repeats the same offence then he must be imprisoned for a year."

The matter has been postponed to allow Teffo to file his answering affidavit and for the deputy judge

president to allocate a date in the urgent court.