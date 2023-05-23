Home Affairs ready to challenge urgency of Magudumana's court application

Magudumana, who faces charges related to the May 2022 prison break of Thabo Bester, is challenging the lawfulness of her being arrested by South African police while in another sovereign country.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Department of Home Affairs said it's ready to challenge the urgency of Nandipha Magudumana’s application in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

The doctor is linked to the prisonbreak of convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

The duo was deported from Tanzania and criminally charged in South Africa.

However, Magudumana is challenging the lawfulness of her arrest.

Magudumana claimed she was arrested and forcefully abducted by South African police in April while she was in Tanzania.

She challenged the jurisdiction of the South African Police Service to effect an arrest in another sovereign country.

But before this could be heard, her lawyers must argue urgency before the Bloemfontein High Court.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi wants the matter to be struck off the urgent court roll.

“The said letter was circulated to all parties in the court proceeding in Bloemfontein. All the parties that were cited there were circulated this letter that was sent to them demanding that this matter be retracted. However, we believe that if the matter is not retracted, we will be there in Bloemfontein on 25 May.”

Magudumana’s matter will be heard in the high court on Thursday.