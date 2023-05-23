Former NC govt official accused of fraud and money laundering granted bail

The case is linked to the construction of the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A former Northern Cape government official has made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing fraud and money laundering charges.

The case is linked to the construction of the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital.

The former head of the province’s Roads and Public Works Department, Patience Mokhali, was joined in the dock by the director of Babareki Consulting Engineers for allegedly also contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

The Hawks arrested the duo on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the construction company that was appointed did not have the capacity to render the service and the contract was terminated whilst money was already paid.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi, says the accused were released on bail and will be back in the dock in July.

“It is further alleged that some of the constructed buildings faced possible demolition after R420 million was paid to a liquidated contractor on a project that was originally budgeted for R290 million.”