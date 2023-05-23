Enyobeni Tavern trial back in the East London Magistrates Court

The State is set to call up two of the next witnesses on Tuesday morning in the case against the tavern's owners, Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, who face charges related to selling liquor to underage persons.

EAST LONDON - The trial against the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern, Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, is set to continue in the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The couple face charges related to selling liquor to persons under the age of eighteen.

Twenty-one teenagers died while partying at the establishment in June 2022.

Mncedisi Kwinana, who lives near the Enyobeni tavern, was the State's first witness in April.

He told the court about some of the issues the residents of Scenery Park had with Enyobeni Tavern.

The list included complaints about the noise levels and the selling of alcohol to minors.

Kwinana also told the court that two weeks before the tragedy, residents filed complaints with the police about their concerns.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it was pleased with how the trial was proceeding.

The State is expected is to call up two of the next witnesses on Tuesday morning.