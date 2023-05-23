Court rules in favour of an eviction against the Willow Arts Collective

According to the ruling from the court, the Willow Arts Collective must take emergency accommodation in Culemborg Safe Space, Cape Town CBD.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Magistrates Court has ruled in favour of an eviction against the Willow Arts Collective.

Twenty-nine residents have refused to vacate a plot in observatory which used to be home to the former South African National Circus school.

The City of Cape Town wants the site to be reincorporated into the Hartleyvale sporting precinct.

Magistrate Riaz Khan has ruled the residents, who’ve formed the Willow Arts Collective, must now take up emergency accommodation at the Culemborg Safe Space in the Cape Town CBD.

Their attorney, Jonty Cogger, said conditions at the shelter space is less than ideal for these residents.

“While the offer of alternative accommodation is in a well-located area, the conditions at this transient shelter space are however less than ideal. Couples and families are separated, there is a daytime lockout rule whereby everyone must leave at 7am and return at 6pm, there's no personal privacy or space."

Residents have until 15 July to indicate whether they accept the offer.

They have to vacate the observatory property by the end of July this year.

The City of Cape Town has acknowledged the court ruling and had no further comment.