Commission hopes Justice Dept notes recommendations on equitable langauge use

The CRL Rights Commission, which conducted hearings into the official use of languages in state organs, has found that courts are unable to use other languages outside of English when dealing with legal matters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Department has been identified as one of the government departments that are lacking in the equitable use of language.

The commission found that English was predominantly used at the expense of other official languages.

It has also found that while the department is trying to develop African languages, it was struggling to find legal words other than in English.

A court matter is very often adjourned due to the unavailability of a translator.

This is one of the many challenges facing the justice ministry, and the CRL Rights Commission says it will continue being a challenge until the language issue is addressed.

The commission's chairperson David Luka Mosoma: "We raised the issue of equitable use of languages, which is what the act requires. The challenge really is how we make sure that there is enough funding and will to address this issue."

While the commission is a Chapter 9 institution, it doesn't have the same powers as the Public Protector's office, but it says it hopes the recommendations it has made to the department will be taken into consideration.