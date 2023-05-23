AfriForum concerned there's been no significant decrease in farm attacks

AfriForum says it's concerned that there's been no significant decrease in farm attacks between the first quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year.

The lobby group has compiled a farm murder report for the first quarter of 2023, showing that at least 77 farm attacks took place between January and March this year.

Nine of them ended in murder.

Over the same period last year, 80 attacks, including 11, murders were recorded.

The report, which was made public on Monday, also found that most attacks happened in Gauteng, followed by the North West province.

Trends show that most of the victims are over the age of 60 and that most of the crimes were carried out on a Saturday.

AfriForum's spokesperson for community safety, Jacques Broodryk, said that their database indicated that to date, only nine suspects had been apprehended so far.

"AfriForum appeals to people who live and work in rural areas to empower themselves. In the past few years, AfriForum's local safety structures have launched a comprehensive campaign to empower communities through training. This includes, among other things, training in first aid and safe firearm handling along with safety assessments on farm dwellings."