Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane bags singles & doubles titles in Spain

Africa's top wheelchair tennis player took down her doubles partner, Zhenzhen Zhu, on Sunday in a fiercely contested singles final, winning 6-4, 7-6(3).

JOHANNESBURG – South African wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso "KG" Montjane snatched both the singles and doubles titles at the ITF 2 Series held in Spain this weekend.

“Muchas Gracias Madrid till we meet again. Onto the next one,” the athlete posted on Instagram.

Africa's top wheelchair tennis player took down her doubles partner, Zhenzhen Zhu, on Sunday in a fiercely contested singles final, winning 6-4, 7-6(3).

On Saturday, the pair claimed the doubles title against Macarena Cabrillana and Maria Moreno with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Montjane had been dealing with an elbow injury but is back to her winning ways.

Double delight for Montjane in Spain! 🏆🏆



South Africa's @KGmontjane1 and partner Zhenzhen Zhu triumphed in doubles, defeating Cabrillana and Moreno 6-4, 6-2 for the title at the ITF 2 Series. The next day, Montjane faced Zhu in a thrilling singles final.#WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/zreF2U7mJ7 ' Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) May 22, 2023

Earlier in the year, along with her doubles partner Yui Kamiji, they secured the doubles title at the Japan Open tournament, taking down Jiske Griffioen and Momoko Ohtani 6-4, 7-6.

Montjane was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London in 2018.

She went on to make history by being the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon while reaching the doubles final as well, and ended her 2021 Wimbledon campaign with runners-up singles and doubles category medals.

The 36-year-old competed at her first Paralympics in Beijing (2008), then London and Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year. She also represented South Africa at the recent Paralympics in Tokyo.