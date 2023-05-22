WC Education Dept urges parents to make grades 1 & 8 applications in time

Provincial MEC David Maynier says it is crucial for parents to apply as soon as possible as the earlier they know the number of learners seeking placements.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says parents must avoid applying at the beginning of the year for their children's school placements.

It is calling on parents who have not applied for school placement for 2024 academic year to do so before 25 May this week.

The department added that late applications hamper its planning and complicates the placement process.

Meanwhile, the provincial MEC, David Maynier, sad this is to ensure that no child is left behind.

"While any new application being currently received are considered late applications, it Is crucial for parents to apply as soon as possible. The earlier we know how many leaners seeking placements and where they are located, the better our planning will be to provide placements for all learners."

Moreover, said Maynier, over 21,000 late applications for next year's school year have already been submitted to the department.

They include over 2,000 grade one pupils and more than 11,000 eleven grade eight learners.

