Tshwane's Brink fears cholera outbreak won't be contained if source not found

City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said that the source of the disease had not been identified in Temba or Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said if the source of the deadly cholera outbreak in the metro cannot be found, they will not be able to contain it, with fears that cases may surge across Gauteng.

Tempers flared outside the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal on Monday as angry residents chased Brink away.

READ MORE:

• Task team set up to investigate whether cholera deaths a result of negligence

• Death toll from cholera outbreak rises to 15, confirms Mahlobo

• Temba water purification plant tests negative for cholera, says Tshwane MMC

• ActionSA tells Tshwane council to find money to solve Hammanskraal water crisis

He was expected to join officials from national government to assess the situation in the wake of a cholera outbreak in the area.

So far, 15 people have died in the province during the current outbreak.

Scores of people have been hospitalised, while cases have also been reported in the Free State and Limpopo.

Brink said that the source of the disease had not been identified in Temba or Hammanskraal.

"The source of the cholera has not yet been detected. A few moments ago, the City of Tshwane received sampling test results from various water sources in the Temba area and all of those results have come back negative. That has prompted us to look further. Until we've actually found the source of the cholera, we can't contain it and if we now stop looking for it because we presume that it's Rooiwal, we might in fact cause a bigger crisis."