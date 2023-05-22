Thabo Bester case: What we know about accused no 1 and 2

Kayleen Morgan | Details of how convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester pulled off his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre emerged in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court over the past week. Eyewitness News profiles the people who have been arrested thus far in Thabo Bester's prison escape. In this segment, we look at the roles accused number one, a former G4S security supervisor, and accused number two, the father of Nandipha Magudumana, played in helping Thabo Bester escape.