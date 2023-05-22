Task team set up to investigate whether cholera deaths a result of negligence

Deputy Health Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that it was unacceptable that so many people have died from a treatable disease.

JOHANNESBURG - A task team has been set up to investigate whether the deaths of 15 people due to cholera is as a result of negligence.

Dhlomo was speaking during a media briefing on Monday afternoon at the Jubilee Hospital.

David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister of Health and Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health - holding a media briefing at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal.

A command centre has been established to coordinate government’s response to the cholera outbreak.

Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo said that the centre would bring in different spheres of government, including research and information.

He said that the primary goal of the centre was to track where the cholera outbreak originated and prevent it from spreading further.

"That information will be shared with the public but equally, if there is any culpability, that information can also be used by law enforcement agencies because there must be accountability for this incident."

Dhlomo said that cholera was an easily treatable disease, however, he added that when it was coupled with poverty, malnutrition and other pre-existing conditions, it could be fatal.

David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, says the command centre will have political and technical teams.



He says the political team will be led by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dlhomo. TCG ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2023

David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, says the investigation will also look at where the water trucks (which supply residents of Hammanskraal) are getting their water from and whether that water is from a suitable place.