SA’s shaky diplomatic ties to US likely to stifle local economic growth

The US is a major trade partner on the African continent, with South Africa being the second largest beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act after Nigeria.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's diplomatic ties with the United States (US) continue to hang in the balance, threatening to throttle the growth of the emerging African economy.

This followed explosive claims made by US ambassador Reuben Brigety that South Africa sold arms and ammunition to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

This landed South Africa in hot water with the US, casting doubt on the future of trade relations between the countries.

The deal provides duty- and quota-free access to many products that South Africa exports to the US, including citrus fruits, grapes and wine.

The allegations that South Africa appeared to side with Russia in their invasion of Ukraine garnered political backlash domestically and abroad.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen, who recently met with the agricultural sector in Free State, accused the African National Congress-led government of compromising job security for farmers that were benefitting from the American piece of legislation.

"I was able to report back to them on my visit to Washington recently, where I met with lawmakers, opinion formers, and staff in the Senate and the Congress, urging them not to throw the baby out with the bath water. In trying to punish the government, it ends up hurting the people of South Africa."

The South African government, however, denied being aligned to Russia and denied the sale of arms and ammunition to the Kremlin.