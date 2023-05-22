Ramokgopa: It will be at least 6 months before SA sees results with power cuts

Electricity Minister Kgosietsho Ramokgopa revealed this during a tour of the Kusile power station on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to wait at least six months before seeing some results with the country’s load shedding challenges.

Electricity Minister Kgosietsho Ramokgopa revealed this during a tour of the Kusile power station on Monday.

He said that should three units at this power station come back online by December, the country could see at least three lower stages of load shedding.

He, however, warned that while he was optimistic about this prospect, he could not say for sure that we won’t experience stage 8 at some point.

Ramokgopa said that he was happy with the progress made in returning three units to operation at Kusile.

The electricity minister said that the power station was critical in addressing the country's load shedding crisis.

"And those units collectively, if they were operating today, if you can imagine they are each giving us about 800 megawatts, we will have about 3,200 megawatts. Essentially, we are talking about three stages of load shedding "

He added that the earliest all three Kusile units could come back online was in December, and that's if all went according to plan.

"It will be irresponsible of me to declare by decree that there will be no stage 8. Until we fix the performance of these units, the reliability, the efficiency, we will then say with a degree of confidence that we will be able to avert it."