Ramokgopa confirms meeting with Ramaphosa over his executive powers

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has confirmed that he has met with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other Cabinet ministers to discuss his executive powers.

Ramaphosa appointed Ramokgopa on 6 March, with the sole task of solving the energy crisis.

Almost three months into the job, Ramaphosa is yet to sign off a proclamation on Ramokgopa's executive powers.

A report suggests that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as well as Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe are frustrating efforts to hand over some executive powers to Ramokgopa.

But Ramokgopa said that he's held meetings with both Gordhan and Mantashe, as well as the president, over the issue.

Ramokgopa was appointed with the sole purpose of leading the country out of darkness.

And he says, in order for him to do this, he does not need certain executive powers.

"They don't need the president to sign a proclamation. It's the work that we are doing really. When the proclamation comes really, it's just to give us additional authority on other aspects that might be lying somewhere, and the president will consolidate those into the ministry."

The minister says he's met with the president to discuss his role and expectations.

"We've had engagements with the president, myself, Minister Mantashe and Minister Gordhan as a collective and we are happy where we are."

Ramokgopa said that he was more than confident Ramaphosa would make an announcement over his portfolio soon.